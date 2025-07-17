Wipro consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 22134.60 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 10.90% to Rs 3330.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3003.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 22134.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21963.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22134.6021963.8019.1219.804943.804750.504258.304021.603330.403003.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News