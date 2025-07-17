Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks rise broadly, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Asian stocks rise broadly, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump denied that he plans to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Gold prices slipped around half a percent in Asian trade as the dollar strengthened on eased market tensions. Oil prices moved sideways due to tariff uncertainty.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37 percent to 3,516.83 as Citi upgraded China equities citing improved earnings trends and structural growth themes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 24,498.95.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Benchmarks end with moderate losses; Nifty ends below 25,150 mark

Heritage Foods slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 31% YoY to Rs 41 crore

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up more than 1%

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story