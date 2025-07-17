Asian stocks rise broadly, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump denied that he plans to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Gold prices slipped around half a percent in Asian trade as the dollar strengthened on eased market tensions. Oil prices moved sideways due to tariff uncertainty.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37 percent to 3,516.83 as Citi upgraded China equities citing improved earnings trends and structural growth themes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 24,498.95.

