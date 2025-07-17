Nifty July futures trade at premium

SBI, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,170.50, a premium of 59.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,111.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 100.60 points or 0.40% to 25,111.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.02% to 11.24.

State Bank of India (SBI), Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.