Axis Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1132.85, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24608.35. The Sensex is at 81455.03, up 0.2%.Axis Bank Ltd has eased around 0.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53216.45, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

