Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7128.8, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.62% in last one year as compared to a 15.8% gain in NIFTY and a 14.72% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7128.8, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24528.95. The Sensex is at 81248.89, down 0.05%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 8.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24726.95, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7143.75, up 0.11% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 4.62% in last one year as compared to a 15.8% gain in NIFTY and a 14.72% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 32.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: Nehru blamed for everything, why don't you talk about the present, asks Priyanka

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 2,000 pts from day's low to 82,050; FMCG, Financials, IT lead gains

Treatment of minorities in Bangladesh matter of concern, says Jaishankar

Jubilant FoodWorks up 3% on clarification of parent's acquisition in HCCH

LICO Materials opens 'zero-liquid-discharge' battery recycling facility

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story