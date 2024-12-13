Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7128.8, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.62% in last one year as compared to a 15.8% gain in NIFTY and a 14.72% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7128.8, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24528.95. The Sensex is at 81248.89, down 0.05%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 8.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24726.95, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7143.75, up 0.11% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 4.62% in last one year as compared to a 15.8% gain in NIFTY and a 14.72% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 32.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News