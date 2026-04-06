Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1224.6, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.86% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.19% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1224.6, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Axis Bank Ltd has dropped around 4.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51548.75, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.19 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1228.5, up 2.23% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 16.86% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.19% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.