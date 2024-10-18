Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Axis Bank Ltd Surges 3.08%

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd has lost 5.76% over last one month compared to 2.42% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd gained 3.08% today to trade at Rs 1167. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.18% to quote at 58366.44. The index is down 2.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd increased 0.13% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 18.61 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 5.76% over last one month compared to 2.42% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 74448 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1339.55 on 12 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 951.55 on 25 Oct 2023.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

