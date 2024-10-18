BLS International acquires majority stake in SLW Media

BLS International today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 51% stake in SLW Media. SLW Media is a prominent sports management company with over two decades of experience in the golf industry.

The acquisition will position BLS International as a global lifestyle and service brand, seamlessly blending premium leisure experiences with its core expertise in government and travel services. From a branding perspective, the synergy between golf events and BLS International's visa and consular services creates a unique value proposition. This strategic combination highlights BLS International's ability to cater to elite, high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients, enhancing its reputation as a provider of luxury, convenience, and exclusivity.

