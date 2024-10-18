BLS International acquires majority stake in SLW Media

BLS International today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 51% stake in SLW Media. SLW Media is a prominent sports management company with over two decades of experience in the golf industry.
The acquisition will position BLS International as a global lifestyle and service brand, seamlessly blending premium leisure experiences with its core expertise in government and travel services. From a branding perspective, the synergy between golf events and BLS International's visa and consular services creates a unique value proposition. This strategic combination highlights BLS International's ability to cater to elite, high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients, enhancing its reputation as a provider of luxury, convenience, and exclusivity.
Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, said, "We are quite excited on closing another acquisition within a span of few weeks of completing an acquisition in Dubai. By associating with prestigious golf events across the globe, BLS will not only strengthen its brand identity in the luxury segment but will also extends its reach into the upscale sports and leisure market, aligning its image with sophistication, global access, and high-level service. This synergy would effectively elevates brand perception, associating BLS International with not just efficient government services, but also a premium lifestyle experience."
