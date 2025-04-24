HUL gains as Q4 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 2,493 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 24/sh

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 1.34% to Rs 2,454.55 after the company reported a 3.61% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,493 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 2,406 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 2.08% to Rs 15,000 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 14,693 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBIT) increased 3.46% to Rs 3,377 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 3,264 crore in Q4 FY24. Exceptional items stood at Rs 23 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported an underlying sales growth (USG) of 3% and an underlying volume growth (UVG) of 2%.

EBITDA stood at Rs 3,466 crore in Q4 FY25, up 0.90% compared with Rs 3,435 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin fell 30 bps to 23.1% in Q4 FY25 as against 23.4% in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, home care USG was 3%, driven by mid-single-digit UVG. The segment witnessed negative price growth on account of pricing actions taken to pass on commodity-led benefits to consumers. Fabric wash delivered mid-single-digit volume growth led by premium fabric wash and fabric conditioners. Household care grew volumes in high single digits.

Beauty & Wellbeing turnover grew by 3% with low-single-digit UVG. Hair care delivered double-digit growth led by volume. The growth was broad-based across core, future core, and market maker segments. Skin care and color cosmetics declined in low single digits, impacted by mass skin performance.

Personal Care grew 3% with a low single-digit volume decline. Skin cleansing grew in low single digits, driven by calibrated pricing actions taken due to commodity inflation. The non-hygiene segment delivered high-single-digit growth, and body wash continued to strengthen market leadership with double-digit growth. Oral Care witnessed low single-digit growth led by Closeup.

Foods turnover declined 1% with low-single-digit price growth offset by volume decline. Tea delivered low-single-digit growth driven by pricing and maintained its value and volume leadership. Coffee sustained its double-digit growth momentum. Nutrition drinks turnover declined, impacted by continued category headwinds and the transitionary impact of pack-price architecture change.

Rohit Jawa, CEO & managing director, commented, In FY'25, our turnover surpassed Rs 60,000 crore, with an underlying sales growth of 2% and an EPS growth of 5%. While absolute volume tonnage grew in mid-single digits, it was partially offset by a negative mix. We delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening our market leadership during the year.

This year marked a step up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge the ice cream business.

Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year. We are committed to the strategic objective of unlocking a billion aspirations supported by our robust business fundamentals to continue winning competitively.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 5.24% to Rs 10,644 crore on a 1.84% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 60,680 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 on equity shares of Rs 1 each.

The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share and a special dividend of Rs 10 per share on 21st November 2024. The total dividend for the said period amounts to Rs 53 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each.

Hindustan Unilever is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily of home care, beauty & personal care, and foods & refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

