Axis Bank to raise upto Rs 4,000 cr via NCDs

The private lender's board has approved the proposal to raise funds by issuing non-convertible debenture (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 4,000 crore.

These fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long term NCDs have a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and green shoe option to retain oversubscription of Rs 3,000 crore, aggregating upto Rs 4,000 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Axis Bank provides a complete suite of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations.

The bank company reported 3.72% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 6071.10 crore on 25.06% increase in total income to Rs 33515.96 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Axis Bank fell 0.29% to currently trade at Rs 1,096.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News