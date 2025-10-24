Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 436.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.73% to Rs 31.45 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 436.21% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.73% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.4533.3611.545.883.121.392.470.863.110.58

