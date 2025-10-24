Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 436.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 436.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 5.73% to Rs 31.45 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 436.21% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.73% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.4533.36 -6 OPM %11.545.88 -PBDT3.121.39 124 PBT2.470.86 187 NP3.110.58 436

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

