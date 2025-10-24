PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 86.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.33% to Rs 131.84 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 86.19% to Rs 88.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.33% to Rs 131.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.131.84163.43134.3090.61119.5164.98117.6363.4188.1447.34

