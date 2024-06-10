Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES commences delivery of Man Portable Counter Drone System to Indian Army

AXISCADES commences delivery of Man Portable Counter Drone System to Indian Army

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AXISCADES Technologies has announced the commencement of delivery of a significant number of Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS) to the Indian Army. This contract marks a major milestone for AXISCADES, as the company begins the delivery of these systems, which are the first of their kind to be inducted into the Indian Defence Forces.

The Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS), developed by AXISCADES, stands out as a game-changer in India's defence capabilities. Uniquely designed and entirely Made in India, the MPCDS is compact, portable, and operates on both battery and mains power. Covering multiple frequency spectrums, including Command & Control and Navigation, the system holds the ability to detect and jam a wide variety of drones within a range of up to 5 kilometres.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.25% in the March 2024 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Axiscades Tech's subsidiary bags order Bharat Electronics worth Rs 90 crore

Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology shares fall

Telecom shares gain

Power shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

KEC Intl spurts on Rs 1,061-crore order win

JSW Steel achieves consolidated crude steel production of 20.98 lakh tonnes in May 24

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story