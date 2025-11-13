Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axiscades Tech hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Axiscades Tech hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Axiscades Technologies was locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 130.45 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

The companys consolidated net profit surged 88.82% year-on-year to Rs 23.13 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 12.25 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.97% YoY to Rs 299.06 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $31.6 million, up 9.3% YoY.

EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was at Rs 33 crore as compared to Rs 47 crore in Q2 FY25, up 41.5% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 12.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.7% in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit advanced 51.56% to Rs 43.99 crore on an 11.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 542.76 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, founder chairman & managing director, said, We are targeting over 40% year-on-year growth in our core business areas for FY26 and FY27, with acceleration to over 70% projected for FY28FY30. With new facilities becoming operational by 2027, we expect to surpass the 70% mark in later years. To enhance per capita revenue and OPM, we are shifting from a service-centric to a product-and-solution-focused model.

Annualized EBITDA per employee rose 47% YoY to Rs 6.36 lakh in H1 FY26. Major infrastructure investments include the 165,000 sq. ft. Aero-land facility and the 3 million sq. ft. Devanahalli Atmanirbar Complex, which will be one of Indias largest centers for radars, strategic electronics, and the aerospace supply chain.

We continue forming strategic partnerships with global leaders such as MBDA, Indra, CILAS, EBC, Aldoria, and EEA to strengthen our capabilities. A strategic advisor has been engaged to review and optimize our business portfolio. With a strong pipeline supporting our Power930 mission for FY30, we aim to convert more opportunities into confirmed orders while maintaining focus and agility.

AXISCADES Technologies provides engineering design services and has been serving various verticals, viz., aerospace, defense, heavy engineering, automobile, and industrial products.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

