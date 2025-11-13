Axiscades Tech hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Axiscades Technologies was locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 130.45 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

The companys consolidated net profit surged 88.82% year-on-year to Rs 23.13 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 12.25 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.97% YoY to Rs 299.06 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $31.6 million, up 9.3% YoY.

EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was at Rs 33 crore as compared to Rs 47 crore in Q2 FY25, up 41.5% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 12.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.7% in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit advanced 51.56% to Rs 43.99 crore on an 11.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 542.76 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, founder chairman & managing director, said, We are targeting over 40% year-on-year growth in our core business areas for FY26 and FY27, with acceleration to over 70% projected for FY28FY30. With new facilities becoming operational by 2027, we expect to surpass the 70% mark in later years. To enhance per capita revenue and OPM, we are shifting from a service-centric to a product-and-solution-focused model. Annualized EBITDA per employee rose 47% YoY to Rs 6.36 lakh in H1 FY26. Major infrastructure investments include the 165,000 sq. ft. Aero-land facility and the 3 million sq. ft. Devanahalli Atmanirbar Complex, which will be one of Indias largest centers for radars, strategic electronics, and the aerospace supply chain.