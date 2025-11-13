Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 248.34 crore

Net profit of Indogulf Cropsciences rose 24.12% to Rs 20.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 248.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 232.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.248.34232.8512.8911.7829.3725.3026.7522.6620.6916.67

