TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

In partnership with Sybyl and iXAfrica

In a landmark move to advance Africa's digital transformation agenda, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sybyl, and IXAfrica Data Centre (iXAfrica) have announced a strategic partnership to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in Kenya and other East African countries.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding with both Sybyl and iXAfrica, TCS aims to empower governments, enterprises, and innovators with secure, locally hosted cloud offerings that comply with national data residency and sovereignty requirements, marking a major milestone in Africa's journey towards digital independence. TCS, Sybyl and iXAfrica will combine their strengths to build a robust foundation for digital transformation in East Africa.

TCS will bring its sovereign cloud and global cloud expertise, Sybyl will bring its regional engineering and customer support expertise, and iXAfrica will provide secure, scalable AI ready data centre infrastructure. With complementary strength, the trio will ensure enterprises benefit from world-class technology, local implementation, and resilient data hosting. As Africa doubles down on its digital transformation agenda, data sovereignty has become a defining issue across the continent. Several national governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions that ensure data is housed within a country's borders, regulated as per regional laws, and managed through secure and robust infrastructure. This partnership directly addresses that urgent need by offering a trusted, built-in-Africa cloud environment.