TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

In partnership with Sybyl and iXAfrica
In a landmark move to advance Africa's digital transformation agenda, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sybyl, and IXAfrica Data Centre (iXAfrica) have announced a strategic partnership to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in Kenya and other East African countries.
Through a Memorandum of Understanding with both Sybyl and iXAfrica, TCS aims to empower governments, enterprises, and innovators with secure, locally hosted cloud offerings that comply with national data residency and sovereignty requirements, marking a major milestone in Africa's journey towards digital independence. TCS, Sybyl and iXAfrica will combine their strengths to build a robust foundation for digital transformation in East Africa.
TCS will bring its sovereign cloud and global cloud expertise, Sybyl will bring its regional engineering and customer support expertise, and iXAfrica will provide secure, scalable AI ready data centre infrastructure. With complementary strength, the trio will ensure enterprises benefit from world-class technology, local implementation, and resilient data hosting. As Africa doubles down on its digital transformation agenda, data sovereignty has become a defining issue across the continent. Several national governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions that ensure data is housed within a country's borders, regulated as per regional laws, and managed through secure and robust infrastructure. This partnership directly addresses that urgent need by offering a trusted, built-in-Africa cloud environment.
TCS will deploy TCS Sovereign Secure Cloud, a bespoke offering for government, public enterprises, and regulated industries, that offers a sovereign cloud with integrated AI to drive data, operational, and digital sovereignty. It will provide the sovereign cloud architecture, deployment frameworks, and security expertise, drawing from its global leadership in IT services, consulting, and digital transformation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app