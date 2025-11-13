Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In partnership with Sybyl and iXAfrica

In a landmark move to advance Africa's digital transformation agenda, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sybyl, and IXAfrica Data Centre (iXAfrica) have announced a strategic partnership to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in Kenya and other East African countries.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding with both Sybyl and iXAfrica, TCS aims to empower governments, enterprises, and innovators with secure, locally hosted cloud offerings that comply with national data residency and sovereignty requirements, marking a major milestone in Africa's journey towards digital independence. TCS, Sybyl and iXAfrica will combine their strengths to build a robust foundation for digital transformation in East Africa.

TCS will bring its sovereign cloud and global cloud expertise, Sybyl will bring its regional engineering and customer support expertise, and iXAfrica will provide secure, scalable AI ready data centre infrastructure. With complementary strength, the trio will ensure enterprises benefit from world-class technology, local implementation, and resilient data hosting. As Africa doubles down on its digital transformation agenda, data sovereignty has become a defining issue across the continent. Several national governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions that ensure data is housed within a country's borders, regulated as per regional laws, and managed through secure and robust infrastructure. This partnership directly addresses that urgent need by offering a trusted, built-in-Africa cloud environment.

TCS will deploy TCS Sovereign Secure Cloud, a bespoke offering for government, public enterprises, and regulated industries, that offers a sovereign cloud with integrated AI to drive data, operational, and digital sovereignty. It will provide the sovereign cloud architecture, deployment frameworks, and security expertise, drawing from its global leadership in IT services, consulting, and digital transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Midwest consolidated net profit rises 86.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the September 2025 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prime Focus consolidated net profit declines 89.22% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story