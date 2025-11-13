Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Marine Electricals (India) climbed 4.05% to Rs 247.75 after the company announced a series of new orders worth Rs 174.6 crore.

The company said it secured three contracts. The first is from Siemens for the supply of a power distribution system for a global hyperscalers JUI1A data centre project. The delivery timeline for this order is 12 months. The second order comes from Hindustan Shipyard for electrical works on board vessel 11200, a project expected to run over 36 months. The third is from Equinix India for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of power distribution systems for its MB3.2 data centre project, with completion due in four months.

With these additions, Marine Electricals order book now stands at around Rs 966 crore.