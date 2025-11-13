Midwest consolidated net profit rises 86.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 158.69 crore

Net profit of Midwest rose 86.82% to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 158.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.158.69141.2129.3221.6945.0432.5037.6426.7127.7814.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News