Axiscades Tech jumps after product launch

Axiscades Technologies jumped 4.48% to Rs 960.25 after the company's subsidiary Mistral Solutions unveiled DCP1000 Module, a compact radar data capture and playback device for mmWave radar applications.

The module aims to facilitate the development and testing of radar systems for various applications. It is intended for use in applications such as autonomous systems, industrial automation, and advanced sensing technologies.

The DCP1000 utilizes the Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGA platform and offers features such as Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, Hardware-In-Loop (HIL) playback, and the ability to capture Raw ADC Data from Texas Instruments' mmWave radar modules. The module includes a software suite for data configuration, capture, and visualization.

The DCP1000 Module is available for early samples. The product is priced at $649 and can be ordered through the Mistral Webstore.

Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider in the aerospace, defense and ESAI domains.

In Q3 December 2024, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 14.8 crore, up 95.9% year-on-year (YoY), and 20.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenue was at Rs 274 crore, up 18.4% YoY and 3.7% QoQ.

