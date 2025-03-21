Mamata Machinery soars after US Patent Office grants 20-yr patent for proprietary sealing mechanism

Mamata Machinery jumped 9.64% to Rs 401.10 after the company announced that it has been granted a US patent for an invention entitled "Cross Sealingdevice" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the term of 20 years.

The company had developed proprietary technology for sealing mechanism on its VFFS machine. Patent application was made in India and patent no. 553343 was granted in India on 28 October 2024.

"Mamata is now pleased to announce that the US Patents office has granted patent for this mechanism in USA under US patent no 12,246,875 B2 dated March 11, 2025. This will enable Mamata to offer this unique technology to customers in USA too, the company said in a statement.

Mamata Machinery is engaged in the manufacture and export of machinery that makes plastic bags and pouches, packaging machines, and extrusion equipment. It sells its machines under the brand names 'Vega' and 'Win'. The company offers end-to-end solutions for plastic film-based flexible packaging, providing services from concept to commissioning.

The company had reported 5.92% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.77 crore on a 42.82% increase in revenue to Rs 73.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

