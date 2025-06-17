AXISCADES Tech rallies on strategic alliance with Europe's Indra

AXISCADES Technologies surged 5% to Rs 1282.70 after the company announced a strategic alliance with Indra, a European defense and aerospace major, to jointly manufacture and develop cutting-edge systems in India.

Indra is one of Spain's leading multinational companies and a global force in defense, aerospace, and air traffic systems. In FY24, the company reported revenues of 4.843 billion euros and operates in more than 140 countries.

The announcement was made at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, where Indra CEO JosVicente de los Mozos and AXISCADES chairman Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing took place in the presence of Indra c chairman gel Escribano and AXISCADES CEO & MD Alfonso Martez.

Under this partnership, Indra will source a range of defense-related products and services from Axiscades. These will be delivered through Axiscades integrated design, development, production, and supply chain infrastructure based in India. The alliance is aimed at producing key Indra systems locally, including antennas for Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) for aircraft, and advanced countermeasure systems to protect aircraft from guided missile threats such as MANPADS. Both companies are also exploring joint product development tailored for Indian and global markets. This could involve adapting existing Indra products or designing entirely new solutions to meet emerging defense needs.

In addition to hardware production, the partnership is evaluating deeper collaboration opportunities in MPA (Maritime Patrol Aircraft) airborne solutions and potential participation in India's DRDO CABS programs like MRMR (Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance) and MMMA (Multi Mission Maritime Aircraft). The collaboration strengthens Indras presence in India, where it already plays a significant role in civil air traffic modernization and defense technology projects. For Axiscades, the deal cements its position as a key partner for global OEMs and Tier-1 defense suppliers. AXISCADES is a Bengaluru-based technology company with over 25 years of experience in aerospace, defense, and industrial automation. It offers end-to-end engineering solutions, from design to manufacturing and certification.