Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Falls 0.94%

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd has lost 6.38% over last one month compared to 3.25% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.56% drop in the SENSEX

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd lost 0.94% today to trade at Rs 415.4. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.15% to quote at 20131.46. The index is down 3.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Honasa Consumer Ltd decreased 0.74% and G M Breweries Ltd lost 0.74% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 2.82 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.