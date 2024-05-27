Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg consolidated net profit declines 68.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Praveg consolidated net profit declines 68.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 32.52 crore

Net profit of Praveg declined 68.28% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 32.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.27% to Rs 13.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 91.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.5218.72 74 91.6084.48 8 OPM %26.1151.50 -31.8653.17 - PBDT7.819.68 -19 29.7544.61 -33 PBT6.467.42 -13 19.0738.52 -50 NP1.645.17 -68 13.0028.43 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Praveg spurts on bagging order to develop tents in Lakshadweep Islands

Praveg launches Safari Velavadar Resort in Gujarat.

Praveg inaugurates Praveg Beach Resort at Nagoa Beach, Diu

Praveg acquires land lease for development of Cave Resort in Jawai, Rajasthan

Praveg secures 30-year land lease for setting up luxury cave resort in Rajasthan

Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 29.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions most likely to continue over Northwest

NSE SME IPO of Vilas Transcore subscribed 7 times

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 12.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 60.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story