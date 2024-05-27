Praveg consolidated net profit declines 68.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 32.52 crore

Net profit of Praveg declined 68.28% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 32.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.27% to Rs 13.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 91.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

32.5218.7291.6084.4826.1151.5031.8653.177.819.6829.7544.616.467.4219.0738.521.645.1713.0028.43

