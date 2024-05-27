Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.98% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net loss of TARC reported to Rs 51.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.98% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 77.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.72% to Rs 111.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 368.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.48134.99 -93 111.45368.12 -70 OPM %-43.2528.14 -41.7843.18 - PBDT-45.119.86 PL -79.5248.34 PL PBT-47.028.35 PL -86.0141.15 PL NP-51.751.54 PL -77.0520.34 PL

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

