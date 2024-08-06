Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Capital Services partners with UK based Development Financial Institution

Muthoot Capital Services partners with UK based Development Financial Institution

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To promoter its EV portfolio

Muthoot Capital Services (MCSL) announced its partnership with UK based Development Financial Institution for raising long term debt funds to promote its electric vehicle portfolio.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Facilitated by Axis Bank, the collaboration entails a deal size of Rs 100 crore, highlighting the significance and commitment of Muthoot Capital in providing sustainable mobility solutions and its efforts in driving widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India especially among the lower middleincome segment.

This is one of the largest partnership deal bagged by Muthoot Capital for its sustainability and environmental led initiatives.

While the company is currently involved in electric vehicles through colending route, they plan to grow its own EV book by ~200 crore during FY25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Crisis in Bangladesh: Textile stocks zoom; Gokaldas, Kitex rally up to 11%

Harris secures Democratic presidential nominee, to face off against Trump

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 650 points; broader indices outperform

Motherson Group set to join Apple supply chain in India with BIEL Crystal

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story