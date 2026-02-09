Axiscades Technologies hits the roof after arm bags Rs 80-cr HAL order

Axiscades Technologies hit the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,234.45 after its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, secured a domestic supply order worth around Rs 80 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

The order entails the supply of mission computers and smart display units and will be executed over multiple years. As per the companys disclosure, the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 88.82% year-on-year to Rs 23.13 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 12.25 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.97% YoY to Rs 299.06 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $31.6 million, up 9.3% YoY.