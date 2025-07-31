Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.33% to Rs 6030.00 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust declined 6.63% to Rs 226.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 73.33% to Rs 6030.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3478.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6030.003478.9040.7437.621441.80683.60267.40242.10226.70242.80

