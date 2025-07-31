Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 53.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 143.91 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech declined 53.40% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 143.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.143.91129.3225.4024.1337.5732.9624.1523.1414.8931.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News