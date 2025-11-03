Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Azad Engineering rose 1.02% to Rs 1,713.30 after its consolidated net profit surged 55.8% to Rs 32.74 crore on a 30.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 145.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, driven by strong sales and efficiency gains.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 56.3% YoY to Rs 46.43 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting strong operational performance and resilient margins despite a rise in costs. Total expenses increased 33.8% YoY to Rs 111.44 crore, led by a 51.6% jump in employee benefit expenses to Rs 33.68 crore and a 39.8% rise in finance costs to Rs 6.71 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit advanced 22.14% to Rs 32.99 crore on a 28.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 142.67 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. EBITDA increased 29.2% to Rs 51.38 crore, from Rs 39.79 crore a year ago, with the EBITDA margin at 36%, slightly higher than 35.7% in Q2 FY25, reflecting operational efficiency and cost optimization.

Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman & CEO, Azad Engineering, said, Today, we have three customer-specific plants that showcase our ability to align closely with our global OEMs and scale with agility. These plants are aligned with our customers in the energy and oil & gas space, resulting in a 35.7% growth in this segments revenues during H1FY26. Parallelly, the Aerospace & Defence segment registered a healthy 30.3% improvement on the back of the commercialization of new products. Our order book position has further strengthened with the signing of Phase 2 of the Mitsubishi contract, which has a combined contract value of Rs 13,870 million. With this strong order book and a strategic plan for expansion, we anticipate even stronger performance in the second half of FY26 and remain confident in achieving our projected 25% to 30% topline growth for the year.