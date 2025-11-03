Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Azad Engineering rose 1.02% to Rs 1,713.30 after its consolidated net profit surged 55.8% to Rs 32.74 crore on a 30.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 145.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, driven by strong sales and efficiency gains.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 56.3% YoY to Rs 46.43 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting strong operational performance and resilient margins despite a rise in costs. Total expenses increased 33.8% YoY to Rs 111.44 crore, led by a 51.6% jump in employee benefit expenses to Rs 33.68 crore and a 39.8% rise in finance costs to Rs 6.71 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit advanced 22.14% to Rs 32.99 crore on a 28.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 142.67 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. EBITDA increased 29.2% to Rs 51.38 crore, from Rs 39.79 crore a year ago, with the EBITDA margin at 36%, slightly higher than 35.7% in Q2 FY25, reflecting operational efficiency and cost optimization.

Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman & CEO, Azad Engineering, said, Today, we have three customer-specific plants that showcase our ability to align closely with our global OEMs and scale with agility. These plants are aligned with our customers in the energy and oil & gas space, resulting in a 35.7% growth in this segments revenues during H1FY26. Parallelly, the Aerospace & Defence segment registered a healthy 30.3% improvement on the back of the commercialization of new products.

Our order book position has further strengthened with the signing of Phase 2 of the Mitsubishi contract, which has a combined contract value of Rs 13,870 million. With this strong order book and a strategic plan for expansion, we anticipate even stronger performance in the second half of FY26 and remain confident in achieving our projected 25% to 30% topline growth for the year.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yes Bank Ltd Slides 0.79%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.29%

INR edges lower tracking dollar strength overseas

Indices edge lower; breadth positive

Bajaj Auto sells 5.18 lakh units in Oct'25

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story