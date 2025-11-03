Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Azad Engineering rose 1.02% to Rs 1,713.30 after its consolidated net profit surged 55.8% to Rs 32.74 crore on a 30.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 145.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, driven by strong sales and efficiency gains.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 56.3% YoY to Rs 46.43 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting strong operational performance and resilient margins despite a rise in costs. Total expenses increased 33.8% YoY to Rs 111.44 crore, led by a 51.6% jump in employee benefit expenses to Rs 33.68 crore and a 39.8% rise in finance costs to Rs 6.71 crore during the quarter.
On a standalone basis, the companys net profit advanced 22.14% to Rs 32.99 crore on a 28.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 142.67 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. EBITDA increased 29.2% to Rs 51.38 crore, from Rs 39.79 crore a year ago, with the EBITDA margin at 36%, slightly higher than 35.7% in Q2 FY25, reflecting operational efficiency and cost optimization.
Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman & CEO, Azad Engineering, said, Today, we have three customer-specific plants that showcase our ability to align closely with our global OEMs and scale with agility. These plants are aligned with our customers in the energy and oil & gas space, resulting in a 35.7% growth in this segments revenues during H1FY26. Parallelly, the Aerospace & Defence segment registered a healthy 30.3% improvement on the back of the commercialization of new products.
Our order book position has further strengthened with the signing of Phase 2 of the Mitsubishi contract, which has a combined contract value of Rs 13,870 million. With this strong order book and a strategic plan for expansion, we anticipate even stronger performance in the second half of FY26 and remain confident in achieving our projected 25% to 30% topline growth for the year.
Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app