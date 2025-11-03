Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto sells 5.18 lakh units in Oct'25

Bajaj Auto sells 5.18 lakh units in Oct'25

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 5,18,170 units in month of October 2025 compared to 4,79,707 units in October 2024, recording a growth of 8%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 3,14,148 units (up 3% YoY) and exports of 2,04,022 units (up 16% YoY).

The company sold 4,42,316 two-wheeler units (up 7% YoY) and 75,854 commercial vehicle units (up 16% YoY) during the month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Ports records 6% increase in cargo volume in Oct'25

Maruti Suzuki reports 7% YoY sales growth in October 2025

SML Isuzu hits the roof as October sales surge 32% YoY

India forex reserves fall by $6.92 billion to $695.36 billion

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit declines 22.28% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story