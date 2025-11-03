Bajaj Auto sells 5.18 lakh units in Oct'25

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 5,18,170 units in month of October 2025 compared to 4,79,707 units in October 2024, recording a growth of 8%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 3,14,148 units (up 3% YoY) and exports of 2,04,022 units (up 16% YoY).

The company sold 4,42,316 two-wheeler units (up 7% YoY) and 75,854 commercial vehicle units (up 16% YoY) during the month.

