Yes Bank Ltd Slides 0.79%

Yes Bank Ltd fell 0.79% today to trade at Rs 22.56. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.15% to quote at 64835.47. The index is up 3.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd decreased 0.65% and HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.42% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 10.1 % over last one year compared to the 5.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Yes Bank Ltd has added 3.25% over last one month compared to 3.34% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8.23 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 164.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 24.3 on 10 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 16.02 on 12 Mar 2025.