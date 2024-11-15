Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 3.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 68.49 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 3.27% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 68.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.68.4960.159.489.635.985.754.004.263.163.06

