Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 3.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 3.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 68.49 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 3.27% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 68.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales68.4960.15 14 OPM %9.489.63 -PBDT5.985.75 4 PBT4.004.26 -6 NP3.163.06 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

Trump picks Robert Kennedy Jr as health secy, Doug Collins for Vet Affairs

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story