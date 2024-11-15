Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 3.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 68.49 croreNet profit of Beardsell rose 3.27% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 68.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales68.4960.15 14 OPM %9.489.63 -PBDT5.985.75 4 PBT4.004.26 -6 NP3.163.06 3
