B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 33.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of B & A Packaging India declined 33.56% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 35.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.8535.5212.0819.124.696.804.226.352.994.50

