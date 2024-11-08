Khadim India consolidated net profit rises 30.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 160.58 croreNet profit of Khadim India rose 30.17% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 160.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales160.58157.09 2 OPM %12.0111.24 -PBDT13.5512.43 9 PBT3.182.14 49 NP2.331.79 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News