Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 9.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 316.86 crore

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services declined 9.80% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 316.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 282.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.316.86282.497.288.6023.0124.5622.0823.6416.1017.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News