C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 8.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.82% to Rs 103.67 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems declined 8.20% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.82% to Rs 103.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 91.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.103.6791.0835.7944.4146.2747.9340.7044.2030.3333.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News