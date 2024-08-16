Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 40.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 24.10% to Rs 106.24 crore

Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers declined 40.58% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 106.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales106.2485.61 24 OPM %7.6411.11 -PBDT5.918.27 -29 PBT3.456.19 -44 NP2.684.51 -41

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

