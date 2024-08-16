Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 64.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 53.41 croreNet profit of Dhatre Udyog declined 64.32% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 53.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.4140.35 32 OPM %2.005.08 -PBDT1.092.91 -63 PBT0.942.76 -66 NP0.711.99 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News