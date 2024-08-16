Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suvidhaa Infoserve reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 131.87% to Rs 4.22 crore

Net Loss of Suvidhaa Infoserve reported to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 131.87% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.221.82 132 OPM %-41.23-75.82 -PBDT-1.68-1.21 -39 PBT-3.95-4.50 12 NP-3.95-4.50 12

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

