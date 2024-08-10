B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit declines 56.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.02% to Rs 20.37 croreNet profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 56.73% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.02% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.3728.70 -29 OPM %0.984.84 -PBDT0.601.39 -57 PBT0.601.39 -57 NP0.451.04 -57
