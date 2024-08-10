Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 61 cr in FY25

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 61 cr in FY25

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Jubilant Foodworks' consolidated net profit surged to Rs 60.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 28.91 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 44.85% YoY to Rs 1,933.06 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 46.62% to Rs 79.63 crore in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 383.1 crore, registering the growth of 38.9% YoY as compared with Rs 275.8 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced 19.8% in Q1 FY25 as against 20.7% in Q1 FY24.

India business reported 9.9% jump in revenue to Rs 1,439.6 crore, mainly driven by 8.5% growth in Dominos India. Dominos like-for-like (LFL) came in at 3.0% with Dominos Delivery LFL at 12.1%. A total of 52 net stores were added across all brands in India. The comapny Added 52 net stores in India across all brands.

In Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Dominos system sales came in at Rs. 7,151 million. Dominos Turkey LFL growth was 10.3%. COFFYs system sales came in Rs. 657 million and Coffy LFL growth was 8.7%. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 461.4 crore.

Revenue from Dominos Bangladesh came in at Rs 17.0 crore, up by 42.2% on the back of accelerated network expansion. Revenue from Dominos Sri Lanka came in at Rs 17.4 crore, up by 17.0%. A total of 14 net stores were added across all International markets.

S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, We achieved solid first quarter results, with broad based growth across markets led by healthy LFL and store growth. We also celebrated network milestones of crossing 3,000 stores at a Group level and setting a new record of operating 2,000+ Dominos stores in India. India business growth in particular, accelerated with a sharpened valuefor money focus in Dominos, through delivery fee waiver well supported by continued network expansion. We remain on track to become Indias first foodservice Company to cross $1 bn in group system sales.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, It was indeed a milestone quarter. JFL delivered a strong quarter with growth across all business lines, expansion in the store network and improvement in margin trajectory. The quality of growth stands out, as it is order-led, monthly active users were at a record high and the Company acquired new customers at the highest-ever rate, beating the industry trend, thus, indicating the belief in our core strategy of being customer first and data-and-technology-forward.

Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) is India's largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia group. Incorporated in 1995, JFL holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In India, JFL has a strong and extensive network of 2,029 Domino's stores across 407 cities.

The counter rose 0.29% to ends at Rs 598.80 on Friday, 9 August 2024.

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

