B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 36.43 crore

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 82.35% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.36.4334.491.290.380.402.270.402.270.301.70

