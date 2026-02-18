B L Kashyap bags Rs 300-cr order from CRC Greens for Greater Noida housing project

B. L. Kashyap and Sons announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 300 crore from CRC Greens for a group housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order involves construction and supervision of civil structural works for the residential project. The contract is domestic in nature and is to be executed over an approximate period of 42 months.

The total contract value stands at Rs 300 crore, excluding GST.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not fall under related party transactions.