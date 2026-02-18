BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

To build nationwide next-generation digital and data-center-led infrastructure platform

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, for the grant of Unified License (Virtual Network Operator) - ISP Category A authorization for National Area Service, marking a key milestone in the company's strategy to build a nationwide next-generation digital and data-center-led infrastructure platform.

This authorization, upon completion of regulatory requirements, will enable the Company to provide internet services across India and strengthen its strategy to build an integrated digital infrastructure platform combining AI-native data centers, sovereign cloud, and secure connectivity.