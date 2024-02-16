B.L.Kashyap soars after bagging Rs 208-crore order from Manyata Promoters

B.L.Kashyap and Sons jumped 4.04% to Rs 77.29 after the company announced that it has secured new order worth approximately Rs 208 crore from Manyata Promoters.

The contract is for the construction of block D1 & D2 (SEZ) at Embassy Manyata Business Park Campus, Bangalore. The project has to be completed within a period of 19 months.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons (BLK) is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.

The company had reported 81.12% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore despite a 28.18% increase in revenue to Rs 324 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

