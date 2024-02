Sales rise 28.18% to Rs 324.00 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 81.12% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 324.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 252.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.324.00252.777.278.7112.6611.7010.029.306.9136.59

