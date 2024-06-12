B L Kashyap and Sons added 2.09% to Rs 92.84 after it received letter of intent (LoI) for two orders aggregating up to Rs 1,021 crore.

The first order involves the construction of a hotel structure and shell work bagged from Sattva Homes. The time period to execute the project is 13 months and the cost of the project is Rs 97 crore. This LoI was received on 10 June 2024.

The second order entails civil and composite steel structural works from DLF City Centre. The project is to be executed in 21 months and the cost of the project is Rs 924.11 crore. This LoI was received on 11 June 2024.

The total order book of the company as of date stands at Rs 3,545 crore.

B L Kashyap and Sons (BLK) is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.92 crore against a net loss of Rs 23.66 crore recorded in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations climbed 23.64% to Rs 341.17 crore in Q4 FY24.

