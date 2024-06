B.L.Kashyap & Sons has secured two orders aggregating to Rs 1021 crore. With this, the company's total order book stands at Rs 3545 crore.

The company received an order of Rs 97 crore from Sattva Homes for construction of hotel structure and shell work to be completed in 13 months.

The other order for Rs 924.11 crore is from DLF City Centre for civil and composite steel structural works to be completed in 21 months.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News