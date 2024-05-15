Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 32.93% to Rs 10.98 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 42.86% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.93% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.92% to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 37.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.988.26 33 37.4631.99 17 OPM %7.0117.55 -15.8620.63 - PBDT3.252.81 16 14.5510.99 32 PBT3.132.72 15 14.1510.63 33 NP2.301.61 43 10.537.58 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 33.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 23.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Rathi Steel &amp; Power standalone net profit declines 73.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Anand Rathi rises as Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY; board OKs Rs 165-cr buyback

US Nasdaq closes at new record high

Infosys inks pact with First Abu Dhabi Bank to modernize IT infrastructure

Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 94.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story