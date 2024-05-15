Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 94.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 94.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 96.19 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 94.40% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 96.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.64% to Rs 29.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 404.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 374.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales96.1987.51 10 404.70374.97 8 OPM %14.4525.21 -17.3222.64 - PBDT15.2429.08 -48 77.1695.16 -19 PBT3.8820.27 -81 35.2663.44 -44 NP3.1055.31 -94 29.3996.79 -70

